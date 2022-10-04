We haven’t seen a trailer more bonkers than the one for J. Lo’s new movie

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are shaking up the rom-com genre with their new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” which features one of the most unexpected twists ever.

At first, “Shotgun Wedding” appears to be a movie about falling in love despite having difficult and opinionated family members. But, the flick quickly turns into a high-stakes action adventure after a few wedding crashers interrupt the ceremony.

On Oct. 4, Amazon Prime released the official trailer for the movie, which hits the streaming platform on Jan. 27, 2023. The teaser begins with Lopez’s character, Darcy, and Duhamel’s character, Tom, planning their wedding.

They are interrupted by Tom’s eccentric mother, Carol, played by Jennifer Coolidge, who later gifts the couple a knife ahead of their nuptials. Then, Lenny Kravitz, portraying Darcy’s ex-boyfriend, Sean, suddenly arrives at the couple’s rehearsal dinner via helicopter.

“Shotgun Wedding” has bigger surprises to reveal, though. About a minute into the trailer, everything goes off the rails when pirates arrive at the couple’s destination wedding with actual shotguns. The wedding guests become the pirates’ hostages as the bride and groom — dressed in their wedding gown and tuxedo — flee to safety.

As the pair run for their lives to avoid being captured, a slowed-down version of Edwin McCain’s hit “I’ll Be” plays in the background.

The rest of the bonkers trailer shows Darcy and Tom fighting for a hand grenade, Carol using a shotgun to defend her family and multiple characters suddenly belting the lyrics to “I’ll Be” in unison.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first,” the movie’s synopsis says.

“Shotgun Wedding” is directed by “Pitch Perfect” filmmaker Jason Moore. The movie is also produced by the team behind Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds’ beloved rom-com “The Proposal.”

The poster for "Shotgun Wedding," arriving on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27. Prime Video

Originally, Armie Hammer was cast to play Lopez’s love interest in the film, but he departed the production as he began facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and physical and emotional abuse. Variety reported Duhamel had joined “Shotgun Wedding” in February 2021.

The publication also reported that the film was initially going to debut in theaters in June 2022, but the release date was pushed back with the news that it was headed to Prime Video.

“Shotgun Wedding” will be added to the long list of romantic comedies starring Lopez, which includes films “Marry Me,” “Maid In Manhattan” and “The Wedding Planner.”