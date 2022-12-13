First look at ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ reveals never-before-seen photos of Pam Anderson

A new Netflix documentary promises a look at Pamela Anderson that we've never seen before.

Told by Anderson herself, "Pamela, A Love Story" aims to reclaim the narrative of her life, which has primarily taken place in the public eye. Anderson, now 55, rose to fame as a '90s sex symbol, appearing in "Baywatch," "Home Improvement" and "Barb Wire" and posing for Playboy magazine.

According to the streaming service, Anderson reveals intimate details about her personal journey, including her time living in Ladysmith, British Columbia; her rise to stardom; and her romantic relationships, which were frequently on display.

The documentary takes a deep dive into Anderson's early life in Canada, rise to fame as a model and actor, and love life. Courtesy Netflix

“When you’re not looking for love, it finds you,” Anderson said in a press release. “And I guess I’m easy to find.”

The "V.I.P." star called the idea of taking back her story "intimidating" but a "necessary step" in showing the rawest form of herself to the world.

“I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” she said. “And I hope that (my story) inspires people to have a great f------ time and not worry so much.”

"Pamela, A Love Story" will be available for streaming on Jan. 31, 2023. Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

"Pamela, A Love Story" will be released Jan. 31, 2023, on Netflix.

Earlier this year, Anderson made her Broadway debut starring as Roxie Hart for an eight-week run in the musical "Chicago." The New York Post said she was met with a "roaring" crowd and even a standing ovation.

“I’m very flattered and extremely grateful,” Anderson told TODAY.com back in May about the reaction to her performance. “I have put my heart and soul into this. I say God may not have blessed me with a lot of natural talent but a very strong work ethic, given the opportunity. I will always work the hardest. I have always understood that. I am capable of even more than I can give myself credit for.”

Speaking to Vogue in March, Anderson said Hart's journey to success is "so parallel" to her own, noting that she feels she was meant to play this character.

“I always say … 30 years of therapy or just one Broadway show, then I’ll be fine,” she told the publication.

Pamela Anderson dances for performer Gregory Butler. Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

The bombshell had an unexpected launch into her modeling career at the age of 22. At a Canadian football game, she was captured on the Jumbotron wearing a cutoff Labatt’s Beer T-shirt; the brand later decided to use her in an ad campaign.

“I looked up at the big screen and saw this huge face, and I’m looking and going, ‘Oh, my God, that’s me,’” she told “Inside Edition” in 1992. “I didn’t even recognize myself.”

Shortly after, she appeared on her first cover of Playboy, then subsequently on 13 more covers, which the magazine says is more than any other woman in its history.

The sexy photo shoots catapulted the star into Hollywood, where she began acting as Lisa the "Tool Girl" on ABC's "Home Improvement." In 1992, Anderson took on one of her most recognizable roles as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch." she also appeared in "Barb Wire" in 1996 and "Stripperella" in 2003.

At 55 years old, Pamela Anderson will reveal a firsthand account of her life as a star and a mother in the spotlight. Courtesy Netflix

Aside from her exciting move to Broadway, Anderson was also in the spotlight earlier this year for the scripted Hulu series "Pam and Tommy," which focuses on her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The show was reportedly released without her consent.

In February, a source told E! News that Anderson will never watch the series, specifically because of the heavy focus on the time the couple's sex tape was stolen. The source called the burglary "a living nightmare" for Anderson that "still haunts her to this day."

Lily James, who portrays Anderson on the show, told Net-a-Porter in a January cover story that she previously reached out to Anderson but did not receive a response.