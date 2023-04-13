Mark Wahlberg’s daughter does spot-on, hilarious impression of him

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a rite of passage for many parents: getting roasted by your teen.

The "Father Stu" star shared a video on Instagram of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, doing a playful impression of him. In the video, she takes a jab at his famous early-morning workout regimen, all while modeling his fitness clothing line.

Grace is clad in a hat, sweatshirt, and sneakers from Wahlberg's Municipal Sport Utility Gear clothing line and shorts from his F45 global fitness company. She also is standing next to a tub of his Performance Inspired supplements in the kitchen.

"Municipal from head to toe," she says, looking like her dad in full promotion mode while pointing to each item.

"The new Municipal shoes, shorts. Municipal, F45, the sweatshirt, hat, and Performance Inspired."

She can't help but laugh as she picks up the tub of protein.

"Performance Inspired," she says. "Inspired to be better.”

She then ends with some vintage Wahlberg advice. Her dad is open about his religious faith and maniacally dedicated to his fitness regimen, which he said at one point began at 2 a.m. every day.

"Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes," she says.

Grace then closes with one final joke referencing Wahlberg's workout routine. "What time is it?" she says while checking her watch. "Oh, 8 a.m. Gotta go to bed."

Grace is the youngest of Wahlberg's four children with wife Rhea Durham. They also share Ella, 19, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14.

Wahlberg also had some fun with Grace in December when he posted a throwback photo of himself with long hair alongside a picture of his youngest, asking if the two looked alike.