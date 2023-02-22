Mark Wahlberg doesn’t hide his relationship with God — not when it comes to speaking up about his Catholic faith nor when it comes to wearing an ash cross on his forehead in observance of the first day of Lent.

And the “Father Stu” actor proved that when he did both of those things during a visit to TODAY on Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday.

“It’s a balance,” the 51-year-old told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie of his practice of discussing religion. “I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people. But, I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

During a previous visit to TODAY, in April 2022, Wahlberg stressed that he maintains that same share-but-don’t-push attitude when it comes to the four children he has with wife Rhea Durham.

“I don’t force it on them,” he said at the time. “But they know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass. And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own.”