Mark Wahlberg shares rare photo with look-alike 14-year-old son

The "Departed" star and son Brendan enjoyed some quality time together.

Mark Wahlberg talks faith, whether he still wakes up at 2AM

06:02
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

It looks like Mark Wahlberg had a fun night “bout” with his son.

On March 5, Wahlberg posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and son Brendan, 14, attending UFC 285 over the weekend in Las Vegas.

“Fight night with this guy,” he captioned the photo that featured the actor in a hoodie and baseball hat, while his son wore a winter cap and sweatshirt.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that the younger Wahlberg looks an awful lot like his famous dad.

“Mini U!!” one person commented.

“Your twin,” another person wrote.

“Wow. Mini you,” someone else commented.

Wahlberg, 51, who moved his family to Nevada, has three other kids with wife Rhea Durham, including Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Grace, 13.

Brendan isn’t the only one of the Wahlberg kids who share a resemblance with the “Ted” star, either. In December, Wahlberg posted an old photo of himself next to a picture of Grace, with both of them sporting shoulder-length hair and gentle smiles.

“They say we look alike?” he captioned the photo, which prompted many fans to point out they do indeed look alike.

And while they may look alike, Wahlberg says his kids aren’t too keen on being like him otherwise, especially when it comes to his fashion choices when he first rose to fame in the early 1990s.

“Oh, they’re terribly embarrassed by it,” he told told "Entertainment Tonight" last August.

Yet, he said one of his kids still managed to duplicate the same style.

“My son the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,” he said. “He totally stole the look.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.