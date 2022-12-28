Mark Wahlberg has passed down some strong genes to his daughter Grace.

The "Ted" actor posted a throwback picture of himself on Instagram Dec. 27 next to a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter, and the resemblance is uncanny.

In the photos, their brunette hair is the same length, just past their shoulders, and they're both cracking a subtle smile.

"They say we look alike?" he captioned the photo.

Some of his 20 million followers commented on the resemblance under Wahlberg's post.

"Y'all twinning. My daughter & I too :)," someone commented, while another posted, "Genetics is an amazing thing eh?"

Mark Wahlberg sporting his long locks in May 2000. Alamy Stock Photo

"Which one is Mark?" one wrote, and another commented, "You're both very lovely."

Grace is one of four kids the 51-year-old shares with his wife and model Rhea Durham, 44. They also are parents to Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14.

Wahlberg said on "The Talk" in October that the "biggest challenge" for him is managing being a working dad.

“Every free moment that I have, I’m at home. I want to be able to work from home," he said following his family move to Nevada. "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer,” he said. “This made a lot more sense for us.”

The “Father Stu” star added that he wants to “build a state-of-the-art studio” in Nevada and “make this Hollywood 2.0.”

“We came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids,” he said. “There’s lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”