Mariska Hargitay is welcoming her old “Law & Order: SVU” partner back with open arms.

On Thursday, Hargitay wished Christopher Meloni a happy birthday on Instagram with a nod to the news he’s returning to the “Law & Order” universe by reprising his character, Elliot Stabler, in a spinoff.

“Happy Birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler,” Hargitay captioned a photo of the two of them. She also used the hashtags #It’sBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler.

“Saddle up gurl, we ridin agin.” Meloni, who turned 59, replied. "And TY for all the BD wishes."

In the upcoming series, Meloni’s Stabler will head up the NYPD’s organized crime unit. Meloni starred on “SVU” from the show’s premiere in 1999 until his departure in 2011.

Despite the fact they no longer work together, Meloni and Hargitay, 56, have remained very tight.

Last September, the actress posted a series of pictures of the two of them together.

"Sunday night dinner...," she captioned the post.

In December 2018, she gave fans a thrill when she shared another photo.

"Vacay...A great night with this one," she wrote.

Something tells us even more amazing memories are now in store for these two.