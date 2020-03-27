Mariska Hargitay 'heartbroken' after 'Law & Order: SVU' costumer, 45, dies from coronavirus

Mariska Hargitay and the "Law & Order: SVU" family are mourning the death of Josh Wallwork, a costumer on the show, who died after experiencing complications from the coronavirus. He was 45.

"Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face," Hargitay wrote on Twitter. "He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts"

Warren Leight, the showrunner on the NBC drama, shared a screen shot of a Facebook post announcing the news on Twitter.

"Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken," he wrote.

Wallwork previously worked as a costumer on other TV shows, including "Madam Secretary," "Bull" and "The Get Down," according to his IMDB page.

His death was first announced in a Facebook post by Abdul Qadir, his partner.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many," Qadir wrote. "As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,' my love.'"

Wallwork, who was originally from Phoenix, Arizona, was loved by his family, co-workers and friends, all of whom shared beautiful tributes for the man who "fought hard against Covid-19."

Matthew Principe wrote, "What a long strange trip it’s been — Josh and I knew each other for many years online and having shared interest in the performing arts; culminating in being neighbors in NYC — it was so wonderful to have him in my circle and share his jovial and affable smile with the crews here."

"Safe journey, Josh — we shall kilt again," he added.

The sad news of Wallwork's passing came on the same day as the coronavirus death toll hit 1,000 in the United States. New York continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, with 385 fatalities.