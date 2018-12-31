Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Benson and Stabler, together again!

Mariska Hargitay reunited with her former "Law & Order: SVU" co-star Christopher Meloni over the holidays and, thankfully, she treated fans to a sweet selfie.

"Vacay ... A great night with this one. #Reunited #OldFriends #PTL," Hargitay captioned the shot, which finds the two stars smiling as they embrace one another.

The adorable duo played detective partners for 12 years before Meloni left the series (and broke viewers' hearts) in 2011.

Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson and Meloni as her partner, Det. Elliot Stabler, on "Law and Order: SVU." Alamy Stock Photo

Though the pair were never a romantic couple on the show, fans took note of their special friendship — and their sexy chemistry.

In real life, happily, the two actors have remained super close, as evidenced by the many holiday reunion pics both have shared over the years. Just before Christmas in 2016, Meloni delighted fans when he posted a sweet pic of himself holding Hargitay in his arms.

Months later, Hargitay shared a slightly sillier shot on the day after Valentine's Day.

By the end of the year, it was Meloni's turn again, and he shared another selfie of the duo having a blast together just after Thanksgiving.

Some things may change, but these two pals will be partners forever!