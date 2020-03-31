Christopher Meloni is bringing back 'SVU' character for new series

Stabler's finally coming back!

Former "Law & Order: SVU" star Christopher Meloni is reprising his "SVU" character, Elliot Stabler, for a new spinoff of the show that will air on NBC. The news, which was reported Tuesday by Deadline, has been confirmed by TODAY.

Chris Meloni is reprising his "SVU" character, Elliott Stabler, for a new NBC series.

The new police drama revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler. NBC has ordered 13 episode of the series, which will be produced by by Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

The new drama will be set in New York, giving viewers hope for a future crossover with "SVU" — and a long-awaited reunion between Stabler and his old NYPD partner, Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay and Meloni appeared together on "SVU" for 12 years, beginning with the show’s premiere in 1999 all the way until Meloni left the series in 2011 after season 12.

Following his exit from the series, the character of Stabler was written off with viewers being told he'd retired from the force.

While Meloni has kept busy in the nine years since leaving the show — he starred in the Syfy series "Happy!" and Fox comedy series "Surviving Jack," among other notable roles — he and Hargitay have remained close pals. They pair, who frequently share photos with each other on social media, get together for holidays and other special occasions.

The former co-stars also gushed about how much they loved working together during "The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU" television special in January.

But one thing at a time. For now, we're just thrilled Stabler's finally returning!