It’s always nice when you remain friends with your co-workers after you go your separate ways. Just ask Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

On Monday, the actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram account of her and her former “Law & Order: SVU” co-star.

“Sunday night dinner....” Hargitay wrote, alongside a series of photos of the duo.

Hargitay and Meloni appeared together on the NBC drama for 12 years, beginning with the show’s premiere in 1999 all the way until Meloni left the series in 2011.

Even though Meloni has moved on from the show, he and Hargitay remain in touch, often posting photos of each other.

"Vacay...A great night with this one," the 55-year-old captioned a post she shared last December.

In 2017, it was Meloni's turn when he posted a photo of the two of them beaming.

The actor elected not to write anything, choosing instead to caption the post with hashtags #Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells.

Earlier that same year, Hargitay shared a silly photo of them the day after Valentine's Day.

"And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," she wrote.

In 2016, the duo enjoyed a sweet moment together during the holiday season.

"Friends at Xmas," the actor wrote.

While fans may clamor for the two to reunite on "SVU," they’ll have to just make do for now with Hargitay coming back as Lieutenant Olivia Benson when the 21st season premieres Sept. 26, making it the longest-running live-action prime-time series in history — passing “Gunsmoke” and the original “Law & Order.”