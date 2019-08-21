Can you hear the "dun dun" in the distance?

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is entering its 21st season this September and fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of the longest-running prime-time live-action series in television history.

A new poster for the NBC drama, shared on Instagram by star Mariska Hargitay and the show's official account, shows Lieutenant Olivia Benson boldly posing with the New York City skyline in the foreground.

"We can already hear the DUN DUN in the distance. The historic 21st Season of #SVU starts September 26 on @NBC," the caption reads on the show's Instagram account.

One fan commented on Hargitay's post: "That’s Right!! Making Big History !! That’s my show!! Love it!!" Another added, "Yes can't wait, the one and only Olivia Benson."

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins, also took to social media to excite fans of the series. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the record-breaking season with a snapshot of co-star Ice T on set.

Needless to say, the teases are getting us really pumped for what we're sure will be an exciting season of TV.

When news of the "SVU" renewal broke earlier this year, Hargitay ⁠— who has played Benson on the series since it began in September 1999 ⁠— shared a short video counting off the show's 21 seasons.

"20 years ago we started a conversation. We’re not finished," she wrote in the caption. "I’m profoundly proud of how far we've come. Prouder still of how far we will go. We have broken this ground together."

The cast of "Law and Order: SVU" during season one included Dean Winters as Detective Brian Cassidy, Dann Florek as Captain Donald Cragen, Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Michelle Hurd as Detective Monique Jefferies amd Richard Belzer as Detective John Munch. NBC

In an official press release NBC shared during that time, Hargitay explained that the show brings "important" stories to television.

"I'm deeply proud to be a part of this groundbreaking show, and humbled to make television history today," she said.

"The longevity and continued success of 'SVU' is a testament not only to the show's powerful storytelling and ability to connect with viewers, but to its necessity," Hargitay added. "We have told important stories for 20 years, and we will continue to tell them."

Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson in the first season of "Law and Order: SVU." NBC

The show has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the 2006 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which was awarded to Hargitay. It was the first Emmy to be received by a regular cast member on any "Law & Order" series.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" returns Sept. 26.