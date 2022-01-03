Madonna shares sweet photo with 21-year-old son Rocco

Madonna is kicking off the new year with some mother-son bonding time.

The 63-year-old pop icon shared a new post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 2 posing alongside her son Rocco, who she shares with her ex Guy Ritchie.

In the photo, Madonna is donning a black winter jacket and coordinating black pants with a pair of white moon boots while her son opted for a simple pair of shades, a brown jacket, and some cuffed jeans. For the shot, the two walked arm-in-arm down the street, looking like the coolest family in sight.

“‘I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue….,…,then I Pray,’” she wrote in the caption, before adding the hashtags, “#maryoliver #rocco.”

By the looks of her Instagram, Madonna and her family are enjoying a nice skiing vacation to end the holiday season and start 2022 off with some family fun.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the pop icon shared a short video on Instagram showing off her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, as they embarked on a skiing adventure and appeared to be attending some lessons to learn the ropes.

Shortly after sharing the sweet video of her twins, Madonna snuck in a snap of her son, David Banda, in another Instagram post. In the second slide amid a series of snaps of the singer modeling her ski gear, the pair posed side-by-side as Madonna gave the camera her best model pose while David rested his chin on his fist for a more relaxed look.

Over the summer, Madonna got all six of her children together for a photo during her 63rd birthday celebration in Italy. Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco, 21, David, 16, Mercy, 15, and Estere and Stella, 9, all appeared separately across a series of photos shared in an Instagram carousel post back in August 2021.

In another Instagram post shared the next day, the family of seven all got together in one photo, each smiling at the camera as they surrounded their mother in the snap.

Just before her birthday extravaganza, Madonna took a moment to share a post on Instagram to celebrate Rocco for his 21st birthday. In the post, shared a series of photos of documenting her son throughout the years.

“Happy Birthday Rocco!! We Have Been on many Trips together around the World," she wrote. "But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always."

Though Rocco was absent from their Thanksgiving festivities last year, Madonna was able to celebrate with five of her children. She documented their special day in a video montage on Instagram set to the song “Family Affair” by Sly and the Family Stone.

Throughout the video, she shared intimate clips from their day, including glimpses of their family fun time outside, a behind-the-scenes look at the cooking process in the kitchen, as well as a sweet moment between Madonna and David as they share a dance in the dining room, both ending in a bow.

The caption of the post summed up the day, with Madonna writing, “It’s a Family affair.”