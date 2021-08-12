Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco on his 21st birthday

Madonna shared some rare photos of her son Rocco over the years in celebration of his 21st birthday.

The music legend sent birthday wishes to Rocco on Wednesday with a series of 10 photos on Instagram, including one of her holding him as a small child.

"Happy Birthday Rocco!! We Have Been on many Trips together around the World. But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always," she wrote.

The photos include some candid shots of Rocco spending time with Madonna, 62, at different ages as well as solo shots of him throughout the years.

Rocco is her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, the British director whom she divorced in 2008. Rocco is one of Madonna's two sons along with David Banda, 15, whom she adopted from Malawi along with her daughter Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.

Her oldest child is Lourdes Leon, 24, her daughter with former boyfriend Carlos Leon.

The family got together last year for rare photos in celebration of Madonna's birthday, which is next week. The singer also posed with all six of her children last year for a grateful photo to mark Thanksgiving.

"What I am Most THANKFUL for!" she wrote. "My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through. Fame, Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most."