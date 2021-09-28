Madonna shares pics from son's Sweet 16 party: 'So much to be grateful for!'

Madonna's youngest son just celebrated a pretty special birthday.

David Banda recently turned 16, and his mother couldn't wait to shower him with lots of love. The singer, 63, posted a birthday shoutout to her son on the big day and let him know just how proud she is of him.

"I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature?" she wrote on Instagram.

On Monday, the mother of six also shared a few photos from her son's birthday party, and it looks like her family had an absolute blast celebrating the teenager. In the slideshow, Madonna poses with her handsome son in several photos, and she also gave fans a look at the massive balloon display she got for his big day.

"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!🏠🎈🎉🎈🎂 💙🙏🏼," she wrote.

In her Instagram story, the proud mom also shared more snaps from the family's celebration of David's milestone birthday.

This adorable little lady was definitely ready to party! Madonna/ Instagram

In recent months, Madonna has been sharing more photos of her six children. Over the summer, she posted a video montage of David modeling a dress, and her followers couldn't help but notice how confident the teenager was while practicing his model walk. Madonna noticed it too and captioned the post, "Confidence is Everything..........👊🏽"

In August, the music icon celebrated her 63rd birthday with all of her kids and shared several photos of the crew on her Instagram page. She also gave fans a glimpse inside her father's 90th birthday celebration in June and posted a video of herself and her children celebrating him at his vineyard in Michigan.

"It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard,” she captioned the post.