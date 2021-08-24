Madonna celebrates twins' birthday with sweet photos: '2 beautiful souls'

It's a big birthday month in Madonna's household!

Just a week after the pop icon celebrated her 63rd birthday, she posted a series of photos and birthday wishes on Instagram for her twins, Estere and Stelle, as they turned 9. "Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!!" she wrote in the caption, followed by a series of emoji of cake and pizza and hearts and gifts. "2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have them in my life."

There are 10 photos in total, most featuring just the two girls, who were adopted in 2017 from Malawi. The twins are shown together in every picture, staring directly at the camera, taking naps on a bed, hugging one another, preparing for a soccer game, with color extensions and so on. A couple feature them with their mother, who's done up in flower tiaras and rings, or a jeweled face decoration.

They're part of the "Madame X" singer's extensive family of biological and adoptive children: Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Lourdes Leon, 24, and Mercy James, 15.

Madonna at the world premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" in London in 2016. Mike Marsland / Getty Images

Last year, Madonna celebrated her twins' eighth birthday with a dance party at home and a video as they blew out candles on a stack of doughnuts. "JOY!!" she wrote.

"(Having children has) reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," she told TODAY in 2019. "Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, 'cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works."