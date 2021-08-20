Madonna shares family photos with all 6 kids from her 63rd birthday party

All six of Madonna’s kids were on hand to celebrate their mom’s recent birthday!

The pop superstar, who turned 63 this week, shared several Instagram photos, taken by photographer Ricardo Gomes, of her family’s celebrations in Italy.

“Let the Birthday Games Begin…………” she captioned one post.

She shared pictures of all of her kids joining in the fun: Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Lourdes Leon, 24, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stelle, who turn 9 this month.

Madonna’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, was also on hand for the festivities.

In another post, Madonna shared a posed family portrait featuring all of her kids (the family picture is the last photo in the above Instagram post).

In that post, she also shared individual pictures of Lourdes, as well as a photo of one of the twins sporting a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Madonna’s family tends to go big when it comes to marking special occasions. In June, when the singer’s father turned 90, the family traveled to his vineyard in Michigan to celebrate his milestone birthday.

The pop icon also celebrated her last birthday with a destination party with her family in Jamaica.

“Thankful for my Children on my Birthday and Every day -they are full of ♥️, creativity, intelligence and🔥,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Last August, for her twins’ eighth birthday, Madonna and her family busted out their best moves at an at-home dance party.

“Happy Birthday Stella and Estere,” the proud mom captioned one birthday post for her daughters. “To know you is to Love you.”