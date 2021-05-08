The first look at Hulu’s limited series “Pam and Tommy” has been released and the resemblance between the stars is uncanny after their makeup transformations.

Lily James, 32, who will be portraying Pamela Anderson in the series, shared a first look to her Instagram, perfectly embodying the “Baywatch” star. In the shot, James holds her hand to the camera in a lace-up leather halter and matching pants, donning a bleach blond wig with her signature bangs and a deep smokey cat-eye.

James quoted Anderson in the caption, writing, “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ - Pamela Anderson.”

Her co-star, Sebastian Stan, 38, will be portraying Tommy Lee in the series. The “Captain America” star posted two photos to Instagram from set, including a recreation of a throwback pic of the former couple.

In the black and white shot, Stan looks as though he is screaming at the camera. James, who looks almost identical to Anderson in costume, placed her hand on his stomach while she bites his nipple ring.

“Love bites,” Stan fittingly captioned the post.

In another shot of his transformation posted to Instagram, Stan poses shirtless in front of a sleek black car, his arms and stomach covered in Lee’s signature tattoos.

Stan added a quote from the Mötley Crüe drummer to the caption, writing, “‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.’ - Tommy.”

According to Variety, the series will cover the infamous couple’s rocky marriage from 1995 to 1998 and whirlwind romance, including the story behind the release of their sex tape.

Lee was the first of Anderson's husbands, followed by Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice) and Dan Hayhurst. Last year, she separated from Jon Peters 12 days after the two had wed.

Anderson was Lee's third wife, previously marrying Elaine Starchuk and Heather Locklear. In 2019, the drummer married internet personality Brittany Furlan.