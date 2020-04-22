Sign up for our newsletter

Heather Locklear has marked one year of sobriety with an empowering message.

The former "Melrose Place" star celebrated the milestone on Tuesday by posting a lengthy quote on Instagram attributed to the late poet and author Maya Angelou.

Actress Heather Locklear is celebrating a year of sobriety, six months after being discharged from a court-mandated rehab facility. Getty Images

"I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow," the quote begins.

"Hugs will come later!" Locklear wrote in the caption. "1 year sober today!!!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Her milestone comes six months after she was discharged from a rehabilitation facility in September. A judge ordered the actress to a residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pleded no contest in August following two arrests in 2018. She was charged with fighting sheriff's deputies and first responders during a pair of visits to her Southern California home.

Her friends and former "Melrose Place" castmates cheered the 58-year-old actress for reaching the sobriety milestone on Tuesday.

"Congratulations, Heather! So happy for you, my friend!" her former "Melrose Place" co-star Laura Leighton wrote on Instagram.

"Love you Heather!!!!!!!" wrote "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, who is another "Melrose Place" alum.

"All right Heather!!!!!! Way to go!!" wrote Rob Estes, another former "Melrose Place" star.

Locklear's ex-husband, Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, also sent his well wishes.

"Congrats kiddo! That’s huge ... your (sic) 1 today... happy birthday!!!" Lee wrote.

Locklear has maintained a low profile in the past year, but did pop up last month in an Instagram stories video taken by her daughter, Ava Sambora, 22, according to People.

She poked fun at the dark roots in her hair during the coronavirus pandemic, referring to her "Melrose Place" character.

"I want to let you all know that the ’90s are back," she said. "Amanda Woodward’s roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it ladies and a few men."