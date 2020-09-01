Loretta Lynn sets the record straight about her and Kid Rock's "wedding"

They're an unlikely pair, but Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock had many fans wondering if they tied the knot over the weekend.

It all started when Lynn, 88, posted a series of photos from her son's vow renewal celebration, including one where Kid Rock, 49, gets down on one knee and appears to propose to her.

In one of the photos, Lynn can be seen wearing a white veil as her longtime friend puts a ring on her finger with friends and family cheering the duo on in the background.

This photo is definitely worth a thousand words. Loretta Lynn/ Facebook

The singer-songwriter fueled the fire when she captioned the post with the following cheeky message: "Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

The industry veteran even added the hashtags #cougar and #88andfeelinggreat.

Fans played along and sent their congratulations to the 88-year-old, with one of her followers writing "Absolutely love this, that smile on Loretta's face is worth everything, so much happiness there, way to go Kid Rock, class act."

Another fan asked the question that appeared to be on everyone's mind: "So are you going to change your name to Loretta Rock?"

The happy "couple" appeared to have a lot of fun. Loretta Lynn/ Facebook

Alas, this unlikely pair didn't actually get married. Lynn, who was married for almost 50 years until her husband passed away in 1996, took to Facebook once again to set the record straight the next day.

"Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun! I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast," she wrote and added the hashtags #whatwillshedonext #its2020soyouneverknow.

Friends forever. Loretta Lynn/ Facebook

Fans were thoroughly entertained and appreciated the friends' sense of humor. "In this crazy world we live in, everyone needs a little fun in their lives. You both are amazing musicians and it's great you have such a wonderful fun friendship," one wrote.

Lynn's followers were thrilled to see how supportive her friend Kid Rock is, too.

"It was so good to see you having fun. The smile on your face, your eyes were even smiling. But most of all Loretta I love the respect that Kid Rock shows for you. Sometimes a good friend means more than anything. Good job Kid Rock," another commented.