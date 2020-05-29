Pamela Anderson says 'there was no marriage' to Jon Peters: 'It was nothing'

Pamela Anderson made headlines earlier this year when she reportedly married Hollywood executive Jon Peters and then split up with him 12 days later. Now, the former “Baywatch” star says the two never actually tied the knot at all.

“I wasn’t married,” Anderson, 52, told The New York Times. “I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear.”

“I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”

So, what exactly happened between Anderson and Peters?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It was just kind of a little moment,” the actress said. “A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

Anderson herself has previously said the marriage had never been formalized.

Pamela Anderson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France. George Pimentel / WireImage

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process," she said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter after news of their breakup came out.

Anderson told The New York Times she reconnected with Peters, whom she dated in the late 1980s, after she returned from an overseas trip.

“I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear,” she said. “I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

Jon Peters poses at the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame May 1, 2007. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Anderson said there was something comforting about being with someone she’s known for so long and added that neither of them was too hurt by how everything played out.

“We’re all wounded people. And I’m a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things,” she said. “So I just — there’s something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, ‘Oh!’ It’s — no hearts were broken. I don’t know what his intentions were. And it’s almost like I don’t even want to think about it too much because it’d be probably too hurtful.”

Will Anderson marry again? She hopes so. Mike Marsland / WireImage

Anderson has been married four other times. She and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee divorced in 1998 after a three-year union that grabbed the attention of tabloids. The couple had two sons, Brandon 23, and Dylan, 22.

She was also married to Kid Rock and twice walked down the aisle with professional gambler Rick Salomon.

Anderson says she could envision herself getting hitched again, too.

“Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!”