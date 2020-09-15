Lady Gaga cried over Kaitlyn Bristowe's 'DWTS' performance to her song

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev brought Lady Gaga to tears when they performed a showstopping cha-cha to her song "Stupid Love" on Monday's season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars."

"Is it weird that this made me cry ... I love watching people happy and dancing!" Gaga wrote alongside a video of the performance she shared Tuesday on Twitter.

Is it weird that this made me cry...I love watching people happy and dancing! https://t.co/bBKblhVhqT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bristowe, 35, was so floored that Gaga, 34, caught her performance, she replied, "Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob."

Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob. https://t.co/DY45KcrW7o — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 15, 2020

Moments later, the former "Bachelorette" added, "I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song. #dwts."

I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song. #dwts — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 15, 2020

The Canadian-born reality star wore a bright yellow fringe dress for the dance, which earned her and new dad Chigvintsev, 38, raves from the show's judges.

Lady Gaga said Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev performance to her song "Stupid Love" made her cry. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Bristowe told E! News earlier this month that landing a spot on "DWTS" was a dream come true, and said she planned to use her time on the show to get into shape to start a family with boyfriend Jason Tartick.

"I always said like when I'm getting to that point, you know like, when I'm a year out from having a family or two years, I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy," she explained.

Bristowe said she found herself living a sedentary lifestyle during months of quarantine this year. "I just wasn't feeling my best," she continued. "My anxiety was coming back, depression was starting to hit because of obviously what's happening in the world.

"Then I got news of going to pursue a dream of mine and I was like, 'This is like the kick in the butt I needed to get myself in gear, in shape, to just feel so strong.'"