Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks down after 'mean' comments about her appearance: 'It got to me'

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been training hard before the upcoming premiere of "Dancing With the Stars," but for the former "Bachelorette," being back in the spotlight means having to deal with "mean" comments online.

Bristowe, 35, opened up in her Instagram story about the "good cry" she had after receiving some recent messages.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” she wrote alongside a selfie where she looked like she'd been crying. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."

Shortly after, Bristowe added a video of herself to her story explaining how she coped with the comments.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” she said. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

The "Off the Vine" podcast host also explained how it's important to her to be honest with her followers about how she is feeling and not having to always be "happy everything" all the time.

“I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what’s important in life," she said.

Last month, Bristowe shared three transformation photos highlighting how her body has changed as she trains for "Dancing With the Stars."

“My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance,” Bristowe wrote on Instagram at the time. “All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all of this work.’”

In her post, Bristowe revealed that she’s been working hard on both her “mental and physical health." She has also been attending physical therapy sessions "for mobility and strength."

“You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud,” Bristowe added.

Bristowe rose to fame on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor" in 2015. Later that year, she was cast as the lead in her own season of "The Bachelorette." Before that, she worked as a dance teacher.