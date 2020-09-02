Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and more celebs revealed as new 'DWTS' cast

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, we have another 2020 plot twist to share.

Carole Baskin from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" will ditch her big cats for dancing shoes this fall when she joins the cast of the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars."

The full cast for season 29 of the ballroom bash was revealed Wednesday morning, and Joe Exotic's nemesis will face 14 other celebrities on the dance floor — some of whom are sure to give her a run for that coveted Mirrorball trophy.

"Cheer" star Monica Aldama is just one of the stars ready to show off her fancy footwork.

For instance, Navarro College's head cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, who recently starred in another Netflix docuseries, "Cheer," is slated to show off her fancy footwork, as well as two-time figure skating Olympian Johnny Weir.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, of "The Bachelor" franchise fame, is putting on her dancing shoes, too.

Reality stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, from both “The Bachelor" and “The Bachelorette," and Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" will also join in the fun.

Former NFL player Vernon Davis, former NBA player Charles Oakley, actors Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado and Jesse Metcalfe, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, TV hosts Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, as well as rapper Nelly, round out the cast.

Of course, those stars won’t be dancing alone. We also know which professional hoofers will be back on the show to waltz — and jive and pasodoble — alongside them.

The past champs and other fan favorites include Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

While "Dancing With the Stars" die-hards will no doubt enjoy seeing those familiar faces return, there are a couple of ballroom staples they won’t see at all this season.

In July, a major shake-up to the beloved glitz and glam-filled show was announced. Veteran host Tom Bergeron, who’s been with the series since its very first season in 2005, and his co-host for the past 11 seasons, Erin Andrews, are out.

Taking their place as the emcee will be model-turned-TV personality Tyra Banks, who’ll also serve as an executive producer, too.

Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times! pic.twitter.com/onh91cRgZC — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

See it all for yourself when the "Dancing With the Stars" kicks off the new season on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.