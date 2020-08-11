Before she puts on her dancing shoes, Kaitlyn Bristowe is spending time in her cross-trainers.

The former "Bachelorette," who will compete on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared three photos on Sunday of herself in her underwear. The first picture was taken 14 weeks ago, when she first began prepping for the show, the third was snapped most recently and showcases her washboard abs.

“My body at 35 feels strong and ready to ready,” Bristowe wrote on Instagram. “All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all of this work.’”

In her post, Bristowe revealed that she’s been working hard on both her “mental and physical health” with a regime that includes meditation, lifting heavy weights, Pilates and boxing. She has also been attending physical therapy sessions "for mobility and strength."

“You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud,” Bristowe explained of her transformation.

Last month, Bristowe admitted she’s nervous about “being under a microscope” after her experience on “The Bachelorette" in 2015.

“I feel like it took me a couple years to get out of that feeling of everybody has eyes on me,” Bristowe said on her “9 to Wine” web series. “So my fear about going into the world of national television with something as vulnerable as dancing, I’m excited, but I’m also a little bit nervous again to be critiqued for myself.”

The new season of "DWTS" which will feature new host Tyra Banks, is scheduled to air in the fall. A premiere date has not yet been announced due to the coronavirus epidemic.