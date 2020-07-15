Tyra Banks revealed as new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” is still months away and the upcoming cast of celebrity performers hasn’t even been announced yet — but there’s already been a major ballroom shake-up.

On Monday, veteran host Tom Bergeron, who’s been with the reality TV dance competition since its very first season in 2005, and his co-host for the past 11 seasons, Erin Andrews, both revealed that they were informed the show would go on without them.

And now fans know who’ll take their place as the new emcee.

Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times! pic.twitter.com/onh91cRgZC — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

“Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host,” read a post from the show’s official Twitter account Wednesday. “Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!”

The 46-year-old model-turned-TV personality is no stranger to hosting duties, as she’s taken them on for several series, including “America’s Next Top Model,” “The Tyra Banks Show” and “America’s Got Talent.”

And the new gig really seems like something to “smize” about, since, as Banks revealed in a press release from ABC Wednesday, she’ll also serve as an executive producer.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” she said in a statement. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

And fans of the ballroom bash had something to say about the news, too.

“Well... this was definitely a bad decision.!@Tom_Bergeron held this show together with his humor, love and compassion. You can’t replicate that. I won’t be watching,” wrote one former fan.

“Casting was terrible. That’s why I stopped watching. Tom was a great host and Tyra won’t be able to replace him. Chemistry was good with Erin. Pretty sure a lot of people won’t watch,” another person wrote on Twitter.

Yet another viewer responded to the news, writing, “Who fires Tom Bergeron?!? The guy is a freaking legend!! And Erin brought such humanity and heart to the show! Y'all got rid of the best pros (like Sharna) and now the hosts? I'm not into this.”

By and large the message from faithful “DWTS” followers on social media is one of disappointment — not so much in the casting of Banks, but in the sudden casting out of Emmy-winning host Bergeron and co-host Andrews.

In a post to his own Instagram Monday, the 65-year-old wrote, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.”

Though it was sad news, the fast-on-his-feet comedian added, “That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” And in a caption, he further joked, “Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner!”

As for Andrews, the sportscaster and ballroom commentator shared a farewell of her own, in which she thanked the show for the past six years of memories, and added, “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”