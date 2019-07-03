Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe is coming to the defense of the show’s current leading lady, Hannah Brown.

Bristowe posted a tweet on Tuesday defending Brown, who has been criticized for being open about her sex life on the ABC show.

Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?#TheBachelorette https://t.co/iWc8SklEJr — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, IT'S THEIR CHOICE,” Bristowe wrote. “When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

Brown has been vocal about the criticism she has received, posting her thoughts on how others have bashed her.

"The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television," she wrote.

Bristowe knows a thing or two about what Brown is going through. Back in season 11, she took some heat when she slept with Nick Viall.

"Should I have had sex with Nick in that moment? Probably not my best idea, but intimacy is important to me and I don't believe the act is wrong," she wrote for People.com after the episode in question aired back in 2015.

In a recent promo for “The Bachelorette,” Brown, 24, says she’s looking for more than just a physical relationship, but makes no apologies for getting intimate.

“I don’t want to just have sex. I want to connect on a deeper level,” she says.

She also reveals she had sex with at least one contestant when suitor Luke P. says he’d pull out of the competition if he learned she had slept with another man. She then confesses she did the deed in a windmill.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she tells him. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me.”