Kaitlyn Bristowe shares hilarious online shopping fail: 'I fell for it!'

Kaitlyn Bristowe fell for a sponsored Instagram ad — and the photos the former “Bachelorette” star shared are hilarious.

“This grandma dress is what came in the mail. It literally is like a grandma material — no offense to all my grandmas out there — it doesn’t fit nice at all,” Bristowe, 34, revealed on her Instagram Stories. “This is a size 0 and it’s not even hugging me. It’s like the cheapest material. It’s already fraying at the bottoms. I fell for it!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe said she suffered "the ultimate Instagram fake out." kaitlynbristowe/ Instagram

For comparison, Bristowe shared a snap of the embellished tulle design from Keep Fay that caught her eye, alongside a picture of what she actually received.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Such intricate beading vs zero f—in beads,” she wrote.

Keep Fay did not respond to an email request for comment.

The dress that arrived looked nothing like the Instagram ad. kaitlynbristowe/ Instagram

Bristowe also joked that the stitching looked like it had been done by a “5-year-old.”

“I’m dying,” she quipped. “Don’t they know that people are going to get this dress and be like, ‘Wait. This is nothing like the one that was in the picture?’’

Bristowe, who was planning on wearing the dress for a TV appearance that called for "cocktail glam" is now scrambling to find a replacement after suffering the “ultimate Instagram fake out.”

But Bristowe has a feeling she'll find herself in the same situation again.

“Will I learn from this fashion tragedy?” she wrote. “Probably not.”