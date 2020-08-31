A look at every fashionable face mask Lady Gaga wore at the 2020 VMAs

Lady Gaga practiced what she preached Sunday night at the 2020 VMAs, when she wore some sort of fashionable face mask with every outfit she wore.

The pop star made numerous appearances throughout the evening accepting many, many awards. She changed her face mask just as often as she changed her outfits (if not more).

Multiple times throughout the night the "A Star is Born" actor also stressed the importance of wearing masks. At one point she proclaimed, "I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect."

Here's every time Lady Gaga wore a face mask at the VMAs:

Ready for takeoff

"I was wearing face shields before it was a thing." Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

Gaga opted for an astronaut's globe for her first look of the evening. She shared a snap of this look to her Instagram, writing, "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing."

'Just so Gaga'

"It’s funny how the gas mask is just so Gaga that it’s not even unusual even if it wasn’t 2020 and I love it," one fan tweeted. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

For her first mask onstage to accept an award for "Rain on Me," she donned a bubblegum-pink gas mask.

"It’s funny how the gas mask is just so Gaga that it’s not even unusual even if it wasn’t 2020 and I love it," one fan tweeted.

Circle of Life

Lady Gaga accepts the song of the year award for "Rain on Me." Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

When accepting the award for song of the year, she wore her most animalistic face mask of the night, which featured two studded tusks.

'Be kind. Mask up'

She yelled during her set, "Be kind. Mask up. Be brave." Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

During her performance for the night, she sported a mask that had some sort of electronic component that visually represented her sound with colored lights. (It was like that Apple computer iTunes visualizer you stared at for hours in high school.) She yelled during her set, "Be kind. Mask up. Be brave."

"If gaga can perform with a mask on im sure as hell yall can wear a mask to the grocery store," one fan observed.

Sister, sister

Mask for mask. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande also wore a mask during their "Rain on Me" performance, only she opted for a simple black (leather?) one.

'It's a sign of respect'

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

I am not even sure what award (the Tricon Award?) she was accepting at this point because it seems like they were just creating new ones to give to her.

But the 34-year-old musician returned to the stage in a blinding outfit that draped her body with huge swaths of metallic silver, and of course, her face mask perfectly matched. While reflecting the light, she said, "Stay safe. Speak your mind, and I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask.

"It's a sign of respect."