Jason Kelce makes almost as many waves when he wears a shirt as when he doesn’t.

The Philadelphia Eagles center’s wife, Kylie Kelce, posted a photo on Valentine's Day of him on her Instagram story, in which he wears a shirt with the Tinder logo.

“Are you kidding me with this? 🥰,” Kylie Kelce wrote over the photo, which references how the couple met.

“Never forget where you came from....” she also wrote over the sweatshirt, right next to the Tinder logo.

Jason Kelce has some fun on Valentine's Day. @kykelce via Instagram

"Happy Valentine's," the post also says, in reference to Valentine's Day.

The couple did indeed meet on Tinder and went to a bar for their first date.

“Well, his profile at the time was something to the effect of, I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids, or something like that,” Kylie Kelce said during a September 2023 appearance on her husband’s “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The night didn’t go too well, though.

“You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk,” she said.

“Not a good first date,” Jason Kelce responded.

“(I) got a little bit too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight,” he said.

They managed to overcome the date, and Kylie Kelce also acknowledged their backstory in a 2015 Instagram post.

“Thank goodness you swiped right,” she captioned a picture of them.

The couple married in 2018 and share three daughters.

And while Kylie Kelce may be gobsmacked by her husband’s choice of shirt, it somehow feels in line with who he is. Jason Kelce, of course, made headlines when he went shirtless in frigid Buffalo, New York, when his brother and the Chiefs played the Bills in a playoff game in January.

That decision didn't go over too well with Kylie Kelce.

“I gave Kylie a heads-up," he said on the Jan. 24 episode of "New Heights." "She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’”

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” he added.

A clip of that conversation was posted on the official “New Heights” Instagram page, where Kylie Kelce doubled down.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ — the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote in the comments.