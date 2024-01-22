Travis Kelce tossed up a heart sign after a touchdown, and Taylor Swift fans are gushing

It's a simple hand gesture to the average person, but to Swifties, it's a whole lot more.

Travis Kelce tossed up a heart sign after scoring a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21 in what may have been a cute nod at girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Swifties know the significance of that heart sign in Taylor Swift lore; she adopted it as early as her country-star days when showing the love to her fans.

Swift still throws out the gesture during her "Eras Tour," specifically during her "Fearless" set.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "Eras Tour" stop on July 7 in Kansas City. John Shearer / Getty Images

Swifties on social media certainly didn't miss Kelce's gesture, taking to X and other platforms to point out the connection.

Swift was in attendance at the game in Orchard Park Sunday night, as well as Jason Kelce, who was supporting his brother after his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, wrapped their season following last week's loss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Kelce was spotted celebrating his brother's touchdown too, in a way only Jason Kelce could: with his shirt off.

Swift and Jason Kelce were photographed together for the first time at the Chiefs-Bills game. He and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were spotted in suite with Swift watching the game.