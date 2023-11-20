Why Kylie Kelce won't be sitting with her family members at tonight's Chiefs-Eagles game

Kylie McDevitt Kelce won't be sitting in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium while watching her husband Jason Kelce play against his brother Travis Kelce in the first Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles since the 2023 Super Bowl.

The wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce explained why she will instead be in the stands along with the rest of the away fans flocking to see the matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, Nov. 20.

"I will be in the stands," she told Spectrum News ahead of the game. "I'm a stands girl — I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium."

And she's ready for a win. "I hope we will get my husband's first win against the Kansas City Chiefs in his career. He is 13 years in. We're due, I think. Sorry guys," she said.

The last time the Eagles faced the Chiefs was back in February at Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs edged out a win 38-35. A regular season game featuring the previous year's Super Bowl opponents is rare, as the Chiefs-Eagles matchup is just the ninth time in NFL history that it's happened, NBC Sports reported.

In addition to the Super Bowl rematch, all eyes are on a certain Chiefs tight end, as Travis Kelce's romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift heats up.

The 31-year-old attributed the "tight squeeze" in her brother-in-law's suite as one more reason she wants to stick it out in the stands.

"Travis has a lot of people who come to games — appropriately so, everyone loves to support him. But it means that it's a tight squeeze in there," she said. "Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room's rooting against you."

She also addressed the news that her husband was named one of People's 2023 Sexiest Men of the Year.

“I mean, I knew this. I’ve known this the whole time — this is not news to me,” she joked. “It’s funny to see those things sort of rolling in because at the end of the day, he’s still tucking in toddlers at the end of the night and getting called in for kid duty.”

Kylie and Jason Kelce, 36, wed in 2018, and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.

While Kylie Kelce and her parents-in-law, Donna and Ed Kelce, will be at Monday night's game, Swift won't be able to attend.

The singer has to perform a rescheduled show on her "Eras Tour" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The concert, originally scheduled for Nov. 18, was cancelled at the last minute due to extreme heat in the Brazilian city.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first,” Swift wrote in a post on her Instagram story on Nov. 18 announcing the cancellation.

The cancellation came one day after a Swift fan died before her Nov. 17 "Eras Tour" performance. Time4Fun, the organizer of the shows in Brazil, later identified the fan as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado.

Time4Fun did not specify Machado's cause of death, but said a team of firefighters and paramedics attended to her at the stadium before she was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Swift said in a statement it was "the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” she said. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," Swift said in an Instagram story on Nov. 17.