Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before Brazil concert: 'I feel this loss deeply'

Taylor Swift is paying homage to one of her fans who died right before her latest Eras Tour concert.

On Nov. 17, Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet handwritten note she penned about the loss.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she said. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift continued. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Taylor Swift pens a touching message as she mourns the loss of a fan in Rio de Janeiro. @taylorswift / Instagram

On Nov. 17, Swift performed in Rio de Janeiro. In a video taken by Phoebe Punter, a fan at the concert, and shared with TODAY.com, fans in the crowd are heard asking for water.

After Swift heard their chant, she then asked someone to bring them a cool beverage.

“Sorry, it’s just it’s very hot, so if somebody says they need water when it’s this hot, they really need it,” she said on stage.

Although Swift confirmed the passing of her fan, it remains unclear if the fan died of heat exhaustion. According to the Accuweather report for Nov. 17, Rio de Janeiro had high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 80 degrees. Meanwhile, its Nov. 18 forecast shows a high of 105 degrees Fahrenheit.