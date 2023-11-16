Exclusive: Jason Kelce shares his adorable holiday card with wife Kylie and 3 daughters

Just when you thought Jason and Kylie Kelce and those lovable children of theirs couldn’t be cuter, the Philadelphia Eagles center and his family have released a sweet photo ahead of the holidays.

The Kelces partnered with Minted to exclusively share with TODAY.com their 2023 holiday card. In it, Jason Kelce poses in his backyard with wife Kylie and their three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, as their two pups, Winnie and Baloo, sit with them.

The card itself features a festive plaid design, with reds, greens and beige tones, that Minted dubbed “Madras.”

Happy holidays from the Kelces! Minted

The NFL player tapped into the Christmas spirit on the early side this year, as he and his Eagles teammates have been working on more holiday music as a follow-up to their debut holiday album released last year. “A Philly Special Christmas” raised more than $1 million for local charities in 2022.

Listeners can expect some special guests on this new music, too. Philly legend Patti LaBelle will appear on a duet with Eagles player Jordan Mailata, and Jason Kelce teamed up with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, for a song already released.

Plus, pop superstar Taylor Swift, who’s dating Travis Kelce, may be featured, as she’s included in the animated cover art for the album.

As for the Kelce kiddos, they continue to steal hearts each time moments with them are shared with fans. And, of course, who could forget all the fun with Uncle Trav?!