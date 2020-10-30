Kim Kardashian West and kids purr-fectly channel 'Tiger King' for Halloween

Kim Kardashian West found the purr-fect 2020 Halloween costume for herself and her children.

The reality star, who just turned 40, took a fashion cue from one of this year's most popular shows, the Netflix hit "Tiger King." She dressed her entire family up as the captivating stars of the documentary series.

The mother of four impersonated the cool kitten herself Carole Baskin in an animal print vest (and matching shoes!), jeans and a flower crown.

While Kanye West was not included, Kardashian West's close friend Jonathan Cheban joined the family to play the tiger king himself, Joe Exotic. He nailed the look with a vibrant top, white pants, and the docu-series star's signature mullet hairstyle.

Kardashian West's kids were really the stars of the show, though, and channeled their wild side as adorable little tigers.

North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1) seemed to have a spooky good time in their matching tiger onesies and stayed in character while posing in front of a cage and practicing their roars.

The proud mom shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned the post, "Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020."

Khloe Kardashian gave the look her seal of approval in the comments section, writing "Awwwwww yes yes yes!!!!" Family friend La La Anthony also sent her pal some love writing "I love this," and tacking on three laughing emojis to her comment.

Kardashian West takes Halloween pretty seriously and always dresses to impress. Just last year, she channeled "Legally Blonde" icon Elle Woods in a slinky pink dress and blond wig.

Over the years, the business mogul has been everything from a mermaid to Poison Ivy for Halloween and in 2017 she dressed up as Madonna and asked her sister Kourtney to join her as Michael Jackson.

Kardashian West often dreams up fun family costumes and In 2014, she impersonated fashion editor Anna Wintour and dressed North up as André Leon Talley.

The fashionista often wears multiple costumes so we can't wait to see if she has anything else in store for us this Halloween!