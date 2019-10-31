We don't object to this Halloween costume!

Kim Kardashian West always nails her Halloween costume, and she did not disappoint this year.

Sharing some photos of herself in the fabulous look, Kardashian West went as Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde," the character played by Reese Witherspoon in the fan favorite 2001 comedy. The film tells the story of a virtuous sorority girl who decides to pursue a law degree at Harvard to chase after a boy. She soon discovers that becoming a lawyer is her true calling, and she ditches the boy for the dream career.

Kardashian West even went one step farther, and re-created the character's hilarious Harvard video essay from the film. In a near frame-by-frame duplicate, she reenacts some of the scene's funny lines, including, "I object!"

Plenty of her famous friends and family members took to the comments section to applaud her for the spot-on homage. Khloe Kardashian commented, "The best I've ever seen," while Larsa Pippen exclaimed, "Dead!!!!! Soo good."

And while on the surface this may just seem like a great opportunity for her to change up her hair color and show off her body in a bikini, there's actually much more to it.

Earlier this year, when she announced that she was taking efforts to become a lawyer despite never finishing college, many people joked that the reality star was a real life Elle Woods.

Kardashian West seems to be showing off her sense of humor and willingness to prove her doubters wrong, just like Elle Woods.