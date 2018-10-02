Get the latest from TODAY
Reese Witherspoon has played so many strong, memorable characters over the years, but she will always have a soft spot for one in particular: Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”
“I just think about Elle Woods a lot and what a source of strength she is,” the actress said during a recent interview with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.
Reese Witherspoon spills on her new book, favorite role and moreOct.02.201803:57
Seventeen years after Elle taught us the importance of bravery and perseverance (and, of course, how to bend and snap), she is still influencing young women.
“I’ve had more young women come up to me and say, ‘I went to law school because of Elle Woods,’” Witherspoon said. “It’s very incredible to see how long movies can last and how important they can be to young people, generations after generation.”
With a third “Legally Blonde” movie in the works, Witherspoon thinks Elle’s message is more relevant than ever.
“She was a modern feminist, you know?” she told Jenna. “She enjoyed getting dressed up and having her hair done, but she also was fierce and knew what she wanted and was determined to get it.”
In other words, Elle is the kind of southern woman Witherspoon’s grandmother used to call “whiskey in a teacup” — “put-together and ornamental on the outside” … but "strong and fiery” on the inside.
Cheers to that!