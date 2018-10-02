Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Reese Witherspoon has played so many strong, memorable characters over the years, but she will always have a soft spot for one in particular: Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

She's our favorite Gemini vegetarian! Alamy Stock Photo

“I just think about Elle Woods a lot and what a source of strength she is,” the actress said during a recent interview with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.

Seventeen years after Elle taught us the importance of bravery and perseverance (and, of course, how to bend and snap), she is still influencing young women.

“I’ve had more young women come up to me and say, ‘I went to law school because of Elle Woods,’” Witherspoon said. “It’s very incredible to see how long movies can last and how important they can be to young people, generations after generation.”

Witherspoon first played Elle Woods 17 years ago. Alamy Stock Photo

With a third “Legally Blonde” movie in the works, Witherspoon thinks Elle’s message is more relevant than ever.

“She was a modern feminist, you know?” she told Jenna. “She enjoyed getting dressed up and having her hair done, but she also was fierce and knew what she wanted and was determined to get it.”

In other words, Elle is the kind of southern woman Witherspoon’s grandmother used to call “whiskey in a teacup” — “put-together and ornamental on the outside” … but "strong and fiery” on the inside.

Cheers to that!