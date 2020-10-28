Kim Kardashian West came under fire this week for posting what many on social media immediately labeled a tone-deaf post. The controversial share came after the 40-year-old reality star celebrated her recent birthday on a private island with friends and family.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," part of her post read.

Many social media users decried her decision to not only whisk her "inner circle" away to celebrate the occasion amid the pandemic, but to share it in the way she did. And while she acknowledged how "privileged" her life is, the post still felt hopelessly out of touch.

"The utter cluelessness and lack of awareness of the struggle that 99.9% of the people on earth are currently going through right now is disgusting," one person responded. "Your version of 'let them eat cake' is beyond cruel. In the end, it never ends well for the Marie Antoinettes of the world."

The above quote from her thread sparked a viral meme, which has quickly become one of the best of 2020. Users on social media, everyone from Scholastic books to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, are using Kardashian West's ill-conceived wording next to scenes from iconic music videos, books, television shows, works of art and films.

Comedian Patton Oswalt helped jump kick the hilarious trend on social media by sharing his own idea of the controversial vacation to his 4.7 million followers on Twitter.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/94nAMrgg2e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 27, 2020

Soon after, there were thousands of jokes trolling the Kardashian clan for their vacation amid the pandemic.

Here, we've rounded up some of the best examples of the Kim Kardashian island meme:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Gtkb4HddZE — Scholastic (@Scholastic) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/lQnDtC1Ks1 — Powell's Books (@Powells) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/fg3EDQySUJ — mac kahey, but spooky (@MacDoesIt) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PIkGylEDHN — brendan murphy (@brendan905) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I've surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/6tOvAKdjSi — Dr Dave Hughes (@davehughesMHz) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/hmBpznthtq — Sean Lavery (@seanlavery78) October 28, 2020

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." pic.twitter.com/K0CHPippGX — The Sims (@TheSims) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020