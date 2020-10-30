See Kelly Clarkson dressed as Meryl Streep's character from 'one of the best movies ever'

This costume becomes her!

Kelly Clarkson channeled one of her favorite people of all time, Meryl Streep, with her Halloween costume this year on her talk show.

She performed "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees as she rocked her Meryl Streep costume. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

The singer, 38, dressed up as Madeline Ashton, Streep’s character from the 1992 dark comedy “Death Becomes Her,” co-starring Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Clarkson channeled Streep's over-the-top glamour in the cult classic. Ronald Grant Archive / Courtesy Everett Collection

She sported a glittery silver dress, cascading blond waves and a feather boa in honor of Streep’s character from the ‘90s cult film.

“This is our nod to one of the best movies ever, in my opinion,” she said. “I had the honor of dressing up as Meryl’s character, Madeline Ashton, from the opening number in the movie, pre-neck twist.”

“Look at her coming down those stairs, just, like, she’s not even looking at them,” she added as she showed a clip from the movie. “Meanwhile, I looked at every damn step on the way down. I’m not Meryl, y’all.”

Her entire set was inspired by Streep's 1992 movie "Death Becomes Her." Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Her show’s entire Halloween set also paid tribute to the movie.

“Look at this mansion, though! This is amazing, y’all. It’s just like the one Meryl lived in,” she said. “Those are actually the stairs Ernest pushed her down. There are the candelabras and of course, Meryl’s portrait, which I’m seriously considering just keeping up year-round because I love her.”

Clarkson’s elaborate Halloween costumes are always on point.

Winifred, is that you? NBCUniversal

Last year, she dressed up as Bette Midler's “Hocus Pocus” character, and it was truly perfect.

But as a self-proclaimed Meryl Streep mega fan, Clarkson’s latest costume is especially close to her heart. Her Streep obsession has been well documented over the years. For one thing, she has a life-size cutout of the Oscar winner, a prop that made regular appearances on her former web series, “Minute + a Glass of Wine.”

Her funny, emotional reaction to meeting Streep on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes also went viral.

“So I don’t know if you noticed, if you watched the Golden Globes tonight, but this cheek has been caressed by Meryl Streep,” she said in an Instagram video after the fact.

Last year, Clarkson also launched a campaign to convince Streep to be a guest on her talk show, and during her recent Halloween episode, Clarkson made another direct appeal to the actor to stop by.

“I love you! You should come visit us,” she said. “We’re so fun here! Everybody loves coming here.”