Kelly Clarkson is clearly made of magic.

We know this on a regular basis, whether watching her on "The Voice" or "The Kelly Clarkson Show," but on Thursday she totally proved it again ... by bewitching us with a rendition of "I Put a Spell on You."

Kelly Clarkson with (from l.) Nayanna Holley and Jessi Collins, weaving their magic on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." NBCUniversal

But even better, she did it while dressed up as Bette Midler's witch, Winifred Sanderson, from 1993's "Hocus Pocus"!

We love the clever bright orange "wig" and perfectly shaped lips (though we imagine Winifred's buck teeth might have made singing a bit of a challenge), and of course Clarkson's mighty chops as she sashays through the studio, knocking 'em down left and right, accompanied by her "sister" witches from the film (originally played by Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker).

What makes it even more fun is that Midler also gleefully performed a version of the song in the movie:

The tune's a classic, of course, originally performed by Screamin' Jay Hawkins in 1956, but covered by dozens of singers since.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in 1993's "Hocus Pocus." Courtesy Everett Collection

The two singers have something of a Twitter admiration society going on; back in 2013 when Clarkson released her Christmas album, "Wrapped in Red," Midler sent out a lovely compliment:

.@kelly_clarkson sings her heart out on "Wrapped in Red", new Xmas album... — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 25, 2013

@BetteMidler I absolutely love you :) For The Boys made me want to be on stage. You just made my night, thank you! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 25, 2013

Hey, we can totally see the connection. In fact, if Clarkson auditioned for the "Hocus Pocus" reboot we recently learned was in development, that would be totally spellbinding!