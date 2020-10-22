Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and more dazzle in 'The Prom' musical trailer

It’s going to be a night you’ll never forget.

A new teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming musical “The Prom” is out now and the A-list cast will have you dancing like you did at your prom!

Adapted from the Broadway show of the same name, “The Prom,” the movie centers on a pair of New York actors (Meryl Streep and James Corden) whose careers hit the skids after their Broadway show bombs.

Hoping to generate some good publicity, they, along with a pair of other actors (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) travel to Indiana after hearing a teenager there named Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) is not allowed to attend her school’s prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Corden, Kidman and Streep get some help from Keegan-Michael Key in "The Prom." Melinda Sue Gordon / NETFLIX

“But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is,” Netflix says in the description of the movie.

The trailer is loaded with bursts of singing and dancing, while the stars do their best to let Emma know they have her back.

“You do have friends and we are ride or die,” Kidman says at one point.

Streep and Corden show of their singing chops. Melinda Sue Gordon / NETFLIX

“OK, well, let’s give this girl a prom,” Corden enthusiastically says.

Several of the actors in the production have gone the musical movie route before. Streep starred in “Mamma Mia!,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “Into the Woods,” which also featured Corden, who is no stranger to performing a song and dance on his late-night TV show.

It will be a prom unlike any other. Melinda Sue Gordon / NETFLIX

He has also appeared in several musical features, including last year’s box-office adaptation of “Cats!” and “Trolls.” Kidman, meanwhile, was nominated for an Academy Award for “Moulin Rouge!” and James Corden, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman — who also can be seen in “Into the Woods” — round out the electric cast.

“The Prom,” directed by Ryan Murphy, arrives on Netflix on Dec. 11.