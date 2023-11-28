Kim Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit.

The Skims founder, 43, shared what appear to be photos of her Christmas decorations at her family home.

Two similar photos from her Instagram story showed rows of trees completely covered, trunks and all, in glittering white lights.

Kardashian went for a minimalist look this year. @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kardashian’s latest Christmas decorations echo her minimalist holiday decor in 2019, when she used similar all-white lights to wrap the trees in her front yard.

The reality star hasn’t yet revealed her indoor Christmas decor this year, but some of her followers may wonder if her viral decorations from 2019 are making a comeback.

Four years ago, Kardashian and her then-husband, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, memorably decked out their home with giant, puffy white cylinders and spheres.

The abstract art installation, designed by Australian artist Kathy Temin, included 64 structures made from steel, wood, MDF and covered in synthetic fur.

“I love these. They’re whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kardashian said in her Instagram story at the time.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for going all-out with their holiday decorations, and it’s only a matter of time before Kardashian’s relatives share glimpses of their Christmas decor, too.

Kylie Jenner got into the Christmas spirit last year with a giant tree that spanned multiple floors. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian Barker showed off an eye-catching holiday display in 2022, featuring a forest of all-red trees inside her Calabasas home. Last year, Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet holiday photo of herself and her two children, True and Tatum, standing in front of a striking, white and gold Christmas tree.