Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home.

Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Jenner's Instagram video shows a group of people getting the giant tree ready, placing lights on it, and decorating it with a variety of ornaments.

Jenner's tree being put inside her home. Instagram/Kylie Jenner

"tis the season," the mother of two captioned the video she posted on Nov. 27.

The video also shows a close up of the ornaments on the tree and two little girls, which could be her daughter Stormi and niece, marveling over the decorations.

The video concludes with a wide shot of the fully-decorated tree. Jenner also included a photo of the finished product on her Instagram story.

Jenner's video shows the young kids admiring the massive tree. Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, commented on her post, writing, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Maguire Grace Amundsen called Jenner “the queen of christmas,” while Malika Haqq wrote, “Soooo beautiful.”

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree. Instagram Story/Kylie Jenner

The Jenners and Kardashians are known for their over-the-top decorations and celebrations. The family recently went all out for their Halloween costumes.

And earlier this month, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker all dressed up as their mom, Kris Jenner, to celebrate her birthday.

After sharing her Christmas tree, Kylie Jenner also posted a handful of "highlights" from her recent days on her Instagram on Nov. 28. In her slideshow, the makeup mogul uploaded a couple photos of her with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 9-month-old son.

Kylie Jenner initially named her and Travis Scott’s son “Wolf Webster.” She later shared that she changed the name once she realized that she didn’t like it. The couple has yet to reveal the name of their second child.

However, she did share some insight on how she felt after welcoming her baby boy.

“I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks,” she told Kendall Jenner during a Season Two episode of “The Kardashians.” “It’s just the baby blues and then it kind of goes away.”