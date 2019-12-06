Kim Kardashian West shows off her all-white, nontraditional Christmas decor

Looks like Kim Kardashian West is going for a minimalist, Dr. Seuss-like look for her holiday decor this year!
The reality TV star gave her Instagram followers a peek at her family home (with husband Kanye West and their four kids) all decked out for Christmas, and the abstract whimsical decorations are certainly chic — would you expect anything less?
The holiday spirit starts in her front yard, where the trees are wrapped in tons of small white lights. “They’re so pretty,” Kardashian West says as she pans over them in a video posted on her Instagram stories.
She then takes the camera inside her home where the hallway is lined with white, cartoon-like puffy trees that look like they belong in an art gallery.
“I love these. They’re whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” she said, referring to the fictional town in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” created by Dr. Seuss.
The custom trees, which were designed by Australian artist Kathy Temin, were part of the decor for the family’s epic Christmas Eve party last year.
In an interview with Monash University in Melbourne, Temin said they were commissioned by Kanye West who discovered her earlier work "My Monument: White Forest" in the Queensland Art Gallery Collection.
The installation, which is named “White Forest: White Christmas,” consists of 64 large tree-like structures made of steel, wood and MDF (plywood-like material), then covered in synthetic fur.
In the living room, a giant Christmas tree covered in white lights stands tall. “The tree gets me every time,” Kardashian West said. “It’s so pretty.”
While there are no presents under the tree at the time of posting, we’re sure there will be plenty come Christmas Day. After all, the Wests are parents to four little ones: sons Psalm, 6 months old, and Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 1, and North, 6.