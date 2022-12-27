Khloé Kardashian celebrated Christmas for the first time as a mom of two this year.

Kardashian, 38, shared a family photo on Instagram with her two children, True, 4, and her 5-month-old baby boy. She shares both children with her former partner, Tristan Thompson.

In the photo, Kardashian stuns in a bright red strapless dress with a sparkly diamond necklace in front of a Christmas tree. True stands next to her in a matching red dress and adorable Santa purse while Kardashian holds her son, wearing a black onesie, in her arms.

Following in her sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps, Kardashian still has not revealed her son's name. She said his name is not Snowy, as some have speculated, while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in October.

"You haven’t revealed your son’s name yet. Is it a family name? Is there a hint?” Clarkson asked Khloe.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy," Kardashian replied. "It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint."

Kardashian welcomed her second child in July via surrogacy. Kardashian and Thompson broke up in December 2021 after fitness model Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson.

On an episode of "The Kardashians" in September, Kardashian said she and Thompson had been taking steps to welcome a baby via a surrogate in the days before the lawsuit was filed.

She told Clarkson in October she was "done" with pregnancies and that her experience with a surrogate was different from that of her sister, Kim Kardashian.

"Not every (surrogacy) journey is the same," she said. "Mine was very different from hers. I think her journey was more ... it was more comfortable for her. I’m such a control freak... I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I’m still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time, I need to know what you’re doing. What are you eating?'"

Kim Kardashian welcomed her two younger children via surrogacy, and Khloe told Clarkson she may not have explored the option if it wasn't for her sister.

"If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I don’t think I would have been aware (of surrogacy)," she said. "I wouldn’t have known as much. I watched her go through her journey and I’m so grateful about how open she’s always been about her journey."