Khloé Kardashian: Kim was more ‘comfortable’ with surrogacy than I was

They may be sisters, but their experiences with pregnancy have been very different.

Khloe Kardashian tumor scare prompts call for cancer screenings

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian have gone through the miracle of becoming mothers via surrogacy, but as Khloé told Kelly Clarkson in a new episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," their experiences were somewhat ... different.

"Not every (surrogacy) journey is the same," Khloé, 38, said during the chat. "Mine was very different from hers. I think her journey was more ... it was more comfortable for her. I'm such a control freak.... I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time, I need to know what you're doing. What are you eating?'"

Khloé and her partner, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogacy in July. They also have a daughter together, True, 4, whom Khloé gave birth to. Kim, 42, has four children with her ex, Ye, two of whom were born via surrogates.

But as Khloé noted in the interview, if Kim hadn't gone first, she might never have explored surrogacy for her second pregnancy.

"If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I don't think I would have been aware (of surrogacy)," she said. "I wouldn't have known as much. I watched her go through her journey and I'm so grateful about how open she's always been about her journey."

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian attend a SKIMS SWIM pop-up dinner in Miami, Florida in March 2022. J. Lee / Getty Images

She also noted that now that she has a daughter and a son, she's "done" with pregnancies.

Yet there's still some news left to be announced: Khloé and Tristan haven't yet revealed the name of their newest addition to the family. Nor did she reveal it on "Kelly." But she did offer a little hint, courtesy of True.

"My daughter says his name is 'Snowy,'" said Khloé. "But it’s not Snowy. I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me, but his name is not Snowy."

