Khloé Kardashian shares 1st look at son’s birth after Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

Khloé Kardashian shared intimate footage of her second baby’s birth during the Season Two premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

The reality star, 38, welcomed a son on July 28. His name hasn't been revealed, although his mom hinted that it begins with a "T."

This is the second child she shares with her former partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson; they also have a 4-year-old daughter, True.

Kim Kardashian captured video from the hospital using a handheld camera, sharing glimpses of the baby’s birth via surrogate and her sister cradling the newborn afterward.

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” Khloé said during the episode.

She also opened up about the struggles she’s been through over the past several months.

In December 2021, she and Thompson broke up after reports surfaced that he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. The news broke after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson.

Just after hearing this news in December, Khloé shared her shock in a tearful phone call with Kim, a conversation captured on camera during the last moments of Season One of “The Kardashians.”

In the Season Two premiere that dropped Thursday, Khloé revealed that there was more to that conversation with Kim than she had previously shared.

After asking Kim to take their call off speaker, Khloé says she told her sister that just days before reports of Thompson’s alleged infidelity surfaced, she and Thompson had been taking steps to welcome another baby via surrogate.

“I told her, I said, we did an embryo transfer a couple days ago,” Khloé said.

This was the first time Kim had heard about their baby plans, and she could be seen on the phone saying, "Oh my God."

While Thompson was not present during the delivery of their son, Khloé invited him to meet the baby afterward.

“I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here ,so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back,” she said.

Now, the Good American designer says she is focusing on enjoying life as a mom of two.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” she said. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”