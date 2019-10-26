We already know Kelly Clarkson can hold her own on stage and sing just about anything.

Almost two decades into her career, Clarkson has covered plenty of ground with her own hit singles but has also had some on-stage collaborations with a slew of talented artists throughout the years.

This past week on her new talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson had on powerhouse singer and former “Glee” star Lea Michele, and the two put their voices together for a very early holiday treat. They took time out of the middle of Michele’s interview to take the stage and sing a festive “White Christmas” duet.

“This moment calls for the gift of music,” joked Clarkson, which led the pair into a duet of Bing Crosby’s holiday classic.

Clarkson is no stranger to duets throughout her illustrious career, so we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorites!

1. “True Colors” with Cyndi Lauper

While Lauper plays the dulcimer on her 1986 hit, Clarkson harmonizes and lives out what she called her “dream come true” duet.

2. “Make You Feel My Love” with Ben Platt (Bob Dylan cover)

“The Politician” and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt stopped by Clarkson’s talk show, naturally leading to an emotional duet of an original arrangement of this Dylan classic.

3. “Where You Lead” with Carole King

At this year’s Global Citizen Festival, "Gilmore Girls" fans got a treat when Clarkson and King came together to sing one of King’s classics (and that show's theme song), treating the crowd to a throwback from the album "Tapestry."

4. “O Holy Night” with Jennifer Hudson

“The Voice” fans got an early Christmas present in 2018 when both Grammy-award-winning artists combined their talents for a stunning duet on the season 15 finale.

5. “Everybody Hurts” with Pink (R.E.M. cover)

Pink and Clarkson tackled the soulful 80’s hit from R.E.M. at the 2017 American Music Awards. We wouldn’t mind seeing another duet (or ten…) from this dynamic duo.