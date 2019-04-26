Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 12:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

After 20 years in the spotlight, pop singer Pink is still spreading her message of love and acceptance, but she's also grown as both an artist and a person — and she credits that to having kids.

"I am completely changed since being a mom," the singer, 39, told her "old friend" Carson Daly during an interview to promote her new album, "Hurts 2B Human," Friday on TODAY.

"I'm much more open, I'm much more accepting of myself, I'm much more thoughtful," she continued. "I think about the world more, and what we're leaving for these kids, and the direction we're headed in. And so I guess it changes your music."

Spending time with her daughter, Willow, 7, and son, Jameson, 2, (with hubby Carey Hart) is so important to the Grammy winner, she brings them on tour with her.

"It's like 'Romper Room'," the "What About Us" singer joked of life backstage.

Having her little ones around helps to brighten her mood.

"I don't know, it's fun, I like noise," she shared. "The kids bring a levity to the situation that wouldn't otherwise exist. They make everything fun, they bring so much joy, they're entertainment, they're thoughtful. It's just — it's rad."

Pink poses with husband Carey Hart and their kids, Willow and Jameson, at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

Though she's often shared photos of Willow and Jameson on social media, that will likely end, said the singer, who's shocked by mean-spirited comments some people leave on her posts.

"After the latest criticisms, I'm so tired of it, people are just getting nastier and nastier," she said.

Online negativity may upset her, but Pink's still heartened by comments from fans letting her know how much her music has touched them.

"That's the great side of Twitter and Instagram," she shared. "I mean, every day, 'This song saved my life' or, 'Knowing that you went through that too.'"

"It's real, it's very authentic," she said, adding, "That's the good stuff."