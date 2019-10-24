Kelly Clarkson says she’s often mistaken for Carrie Underwood — and she’s totally fine with that.

During Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Clarkson was speaking with guests D’Arcy Carden and Gabriel Iglesias when Iglesias mentioned one of the episode's previous guests accidentally thought he was someone else.

“That happens to me all the time,” Clarkson said. “Seriously, I have been asked so many times or they’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your song ‘So Small.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that is.’ And then I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood. And then I’m like, ‘Thank you!' ‘Cause I’m, like, legit a hundred pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood.”

“You look amazing,” Carden said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Yeah, I’m just saying, it’s real different, though,” Clarkson replied.

The tabloids have suggested the two "American Idol" champions don't get along, but Clarkson did her best to dispel such talk back in April.

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 19, 2019

"Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of a magazine cover claiming the two had a beef.

In 2018, the two were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Clarkson and Underwood attend the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood, California. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other," the "Voice" coach told "Entertainment Tonight" about the photo op. "So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.' And, like, it never happens. And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.' So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind."

Clarkson also saluted her fellow Grammy winner by thanking Underwood for speaking out about miscarriages last year.

"'It’s so important that you talk about it,'" Clarkson said she told Underwood in an email. "'I know you don’t have to because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and (know) that (other) people go through it.'"

The two have also celebrated each other's success as a result of "American Idol" when they downplayed a poll asking who is the more iconic champion from the show.

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘



But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other...

Just my thoughts...anyway...

Love ya’! Hope you’re well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

"I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other...," Underwood wrote on Twitter, in response to Clarkson writing, "I think we're both winning in life."

Clarkson has also honored Underwood on her talk show by covering "Before He Cheats," one of the many covers she's performed.